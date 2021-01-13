SWMO school reflects on impact of online learning

MT. VERNON, Mo. — With the first full semester of optional online learning in the books, one Southwest Missouri principal says they’ve seen a change in grades.

At their peak, Mount Vernon High School had 125 students taking virtual classes. Now they have 101. Principal Josh Ladd says they saw some of their students struggle with online learning last semester — Resulting in a reduction of grades. Due to the lower grades, the school took action.

Josh Ladd – Mount Vernon High School Principal, said, “Some kids thrived and did very well, some of our more motivated youngsters, but several of our students did drop and so we had to make some modifications. Reach out to kids, offer some additional support to try to help pull those grades back up, because high school everything goes on a permanent record.”

Ladd says he’s proud of his staff for helping students feel a part of the school while being spread out.