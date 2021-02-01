SWMO school district preps for Super Bowl

MISSOURI — One Southwest Missouri school district is getting ready for the Super Bowl.

Webb City Middle School is having a Super Bowl spirit week. Throughout the week students and staff can participate in showing off their Chiefs gear as they get ready for Super Bowl 55.

The spirit week includes dress like your favorite Chiefs player wear red and gold represent K.C. by wearing Chiefs gear wear sweats and Chiefs colors and big red Friday where students and staff wear red.

Brittany Cox – Sixth Grade Math And Science Teacher, said, “It’s so fun. So, a few years ago when the Chiefs were in a slump, you know, it felt like you were in your own little island, and there wasn’t a lot of Chiefs fans. And now getting to celebrate and have fun with all these kiddos is a lot of fun.”

Jaylee Vanbecelaeie – Sixth Grade, said, “It’s really fun because you get to show like your jerseys, and like, you get to like, show who your favorite player is and why you like the Chiefs and stuff.”

Jaylee says she’s been a Chiefs fan her whole life and her favorite player is Patrick Mahomes.