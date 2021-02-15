SWMO representative looking to cut $40 million in tax credits from low income housing projects

MISSOURI — Tax credits offered by the state of Missouri could see some funding changes, if a bill under consideration becomes law.

State Representative Dirk Deaton of Noel is sponsoring a measure to reduce the tax credits for low income housing projects. He says the state currently allots $120 million for the program, but he wants to reduce that to $80 million.

Deaton would also like to bump up the tax credit amounts for other areas like food pantries, pregnancy crisis centers, and adoptions.

MO Rep. Dirk Deaton, R, said, “It lowers some caps, raises others but at the end it would result in a net savings to general revenue.”

House Bill 1095 has referred to the Economic Development Committee but has not yet come to a vote.