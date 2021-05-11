SWMO Police chase ends with gunfire

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A high-speed chase involving a suspect and Newton County Sheriff Deputies ends with shots fired.

It all started shortly after noon when Newton County Deputies tried to make contact with a burglary suspect. Deputies say the suspect pointed a weapon at them and fled in a vehicle.

They say suspect drove South towards McDonald County where the Missouri Highway Patrol then laid down spike strips, flattening two of the suspect’s vehicles tires. The chase didn’t stop there as the vehicle went off road near Highway CC and Highway C where the suspect fired shots at Newton County Deputies.

Chris Jennings – Newton County Sheriff, said, “Two of my deputies did manage to return fire, the suspect was injured, he was transported to a Joplin hospital after the gun fight ended obviously with his injuries.”

Sheriff Jennings adds that the Jasper County Sheriffs Office and Joplin Police Department will be joining the investigation because it was a local shooting.