SWMO library helps ease learning for kids

NEVADA, Mo. — Southwest Missouri library is providing new ways to get younger kids to learn. And it’s all through a monthly event.

Kids and their families will be able to gather around the computer on Friday at 10 a.m. Joining the Nevada Public Library on Zoom as they participate in online Storytime with Ms. Jodi.

Jodi Polk – Nevada Public Library Director, said, “We’re going to feature Octopus, it’s by Suzy Senior, and it’s a a fun little story about a Octopus who has too many legs, so what she’ll he do to find the right octo-pants. Then we do a little sing along we have fun and it’s just a great way for us to connect with families”

Along with the Storytime with Ms. Jodi, the library is providing octopus themed make and take kits for kids to enhance their learning skills. Assistant Director Tami Landis says this addition adds to the experience.

Tami Landis – Nevada Public Library Assistant Director, said, “They certainly have been enjoying our zoom story times that Jodi has been providing for several months now, and now with the make and take kits they are happy to have that too, be part of the experience.”

Five, six, seven, eight. Kids will also be able to practice their learning skills by using cheerios to count all the tentacles of the octopus.

“We wanted families to be able to come into the library and grab a few items that will help stretch those preliteracy skills that are so important to kindergarten readiness and learning to read,” said Polk.

Landis says families have missed the in person story times and are grateful for the online version.

“They are so thankful that Jodi’s now able to provide those online through the zoom story times,” said Landis.

You can find the link to online Storytime with Ms. Jodi on the libraries Facebook page.