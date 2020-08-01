SWMO lawmaker traveling the state to address amendment two and funding

MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri lawmaker is traveling the state to address how passage of amendment two would cut state funding.

Approving the ballot measure would increase the number of Missourians on Medicaid.

And State Representative and House Budget Chair Cody Smith says while federal tax dollars would currently cover 90% of the bill, the state would be responsible for 10%.

Cost estimates range from at least $200 million a year to $350 million, a number that could increase if the national match drops.

Mo Rep. Cody Smith, R, said, “Paying hundreds of millions of dollars more for Medicaid means we’ll have hundreds of millions of dollars less for our other budget priorities like public education, public safety, transportation infrastructure, and our existing social services programs. Less money for kids, police, roads, and bridges.”

Missouri voters will decide whether to expand Medicaid with amendment two on the August 4th ballot.