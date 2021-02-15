SWMO lawmaker encourages citizens to stream House meetings

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri lawmaker is urging voters to take advantage of technology to keep up with the latest in Jefferson City.

Voters can now log on to the Missouri House of Representatives website and watch most committee meetings. That could be anything from a bill cracking down on drunk driving to changing tax law. State Representative Ann Kelley says it’s an important way to watch the process unfold.

MO. Rep. Ann Kelley, R, said, “I encourage everyone back home to log on to the Missouri House of Representatives website and do their due diligence of tracking bills and holding your state representatives accountable.”