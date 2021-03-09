SWMO Law Enforcement Officers take time to learn about mental health resources

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A new option for mental health treatment was the focus Tuesday for a law enforcement tour.

Several members of local police departments explored Urgent Behavioral Solutions. The operation is similar to an emergency room, but focuses on those with serious behavioral health issues. The Carl Junction Police Chief was part of the tour, saying his officers have seen a big increase in mental health calls.

CJPD Chief Delmar Haase, said, “We’re probably triple what we’ve done in a month every month for the past year. So any resource to us is going to be really well received.

Stephen McCullough, UBS Supervisor, said, “It’s very important for the officers to be aware of the services available. A lot of times they become sort of pseudo-mental health professionals out in the field, any time there’s a situation that happens, they get called in. So they need to know what resources are available to them.”

Urgent Behavioral Solutions opened last Fall, dealing with issues including depression, anxiety, and psychosis.