SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri judge is moving up to a higher court.

Governor Mike Parson announced he will appoint Judge Jack Goodman to the Southern District of the Missouri Appeals Court. Goodman is currently the presiding judge in the 39th Circuit covering Barry, Lawrence, and Stone counties.

He also previously served as a state senator for eight years. Goodman will take over the seat following the retirement of Judge Dan Scott of Joplin on December 31st.