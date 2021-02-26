SWMO elementary finds creative way to keep kids reading

ANDERSON, Mo. — An elementary school has a new way to keep its students engaged with reading.

Anderson Elementary Librarian Kariann Abbott thought of having a vending machine that dispenses books. With the approval of the principal, they were able to use school’s funds and place the machine in the cafeteria. Students can earn special tokens to use on the vending machine if they meet a goal, pass an assignment, or just have good behavior. Books range from early-readers to 5th grade level.

Kariann Abbott, Librarian, said, “We had a lot of positive feed back whenever we shared it on Facebook, and I know some parents told me how excited their student was whenever it opened up and they could start earning tokens to get to use it.”

The school will continue to use the vending machine in future reading assignments and literature programs.