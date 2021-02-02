SWMO city preps to receive vaccine

NEVADA, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri city is gearing up for vaccinations.

Nevada is having a mass vaccination on Friday. The Vernon County Ambulance District, the city community center, and Nevada Regional Medical Center are taking part in giving out the Moderna vaccine. There are a total of 230 doses available and you have to pre-register to get one. N.R.M.C. Chief Quality Officer Holly Bush says they have a long wait list but it is encouraged to call.

Holly Bush – Nevada Regional Medical Center Chief Quality Officer, said, “Our list is about 2,000 people on our wait list right now, but go ahead and call and get your name on the list because we will continue to receive vaccines over the coming months.”

The vaccinations will be taking place at the the Nevada Community Center from nine a.m. to 1:45 p.m.