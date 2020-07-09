SWMO child has unforgettable birthday celebration

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri child has a birthday he’ll never forget.

Ethan Roberts celebrated his 7th birthday today thanks to area retailers as well as the Make A Wish Foundation.

The Carthage child was diagnosed with leukemia and was nominated for the honor by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He and his parents were chauffeured around the area in a limousine for trips to Chick-Fil-A for lunch, and Frosted Cakerie for desert and area stores like Target and Heritage Tractor where he received a shopping spree and free trip in a John Deere Tractor.

Carrie Robert, Ethan’s Mom, said, “Just for him to have a day that’s all about him to do what he wants not to have to worry about his health I mean was a big deal to us that he was nominated and then got to do it and do what he chose to do.”

If you’d like to make a donation to make a wish or learn more about the organization, follow the link below.

mokan.wish.org