SWMO Boys & Girls Club holds art content for Black History Month

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Southwest Missouri students are getting in tough with their creative sides, while learning about important African-American history.

U.S. Cellular partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri today for the inaugural Black History Month Art Contest.

Club members created pieces in honor of historic African-American figures, leaders, athletes, and celebrities.

And the kids competed for cash prizes, totaling $500 for first through third place.

Jordan Souder, 4th Grade Student, said, “The other reason I picked Oprah is because she is a good influence on other people.”

Junior Shepherd, 4th Grade Student, said, “Because Obama, he didn’t care about his self. He helped others and he basically helped the United States be safe.”

Brayden Taylor, 5th Grade Student, said, “I am drawing Brandon Williams, a football player. Well, he helped foster kids.”

Ten finalists will be chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri and U.S. Cellular leaders.

Their work will be displayed at the U.S. Cellular store in Joplin.

The community will then be able to vote for their favorites, with the winners announced in march.