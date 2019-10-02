SWAT serves warrant; flash-bang stuns neighborhood

Upwards of five people taken into custody as warrant is served in Carl Junction

(CARL JUNCTION, Mo.) — Around 9:00 PM Tuesday evening we were alerted to SWAT activity in the CJ neighborhood known as Country Club Estates.

Insiders tell us that Ozark Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) were serving a warrant on a residence, 110 Birch, with the assistance of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office SWAT.

Upwards of five people were taken into custody on outstanding warrants and/or they are facing new charges from Tuesday evening.

Tipsters and people in the neighborhood reported that when everything started there was a loud ‘boom’, what we would describe as a flash-bang.

“It was some sort of loud grenade! It brought people all out of their homes because it was so loud!” Name withheld #JLNtipster

A flash-bang is a non-lethal explosive device that is often used by police to stun and disorient people. The devices make a loud noise and emit a bright flash of light when they explode, temporarily blinding and deafening people nearby. They are also known as stun grenades.

We will have more information as it becomes available to the public. Due to the sensitivity of SWAT operations we do not typically broadcast them live