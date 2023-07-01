JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin patrol officers along with SWAT officers responded to the neighborhood of 21st and Sergeant this afternoon.

Officer attempted to coax a person from a home in the block of Sergeant between 21st and 22nd streets using a loud speaker.

Officers negotiate man’s surrender

After several hours, officers appeared to send ordinances into the home to get the man out and just after that, the man exited the house.

Officers took the man into custody as neighbors watched.

We don’t have the details about why the man was wanted, but will make those available as soon as they are released.