Suzanne’s Natural Foods works to become medical marijuana dispensary

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin moves closer to getting a medical marijuana dispensary.

Earlier Monday, the Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved for Suzanne’s Natural Foods near 32nd and Connecticut to go from a C-1 to a C-3 class zone.

A C-2 or C-3 classification is needed in order to become a medical marijuana dispensary.

Right now, the business is undergoing an expansion to provide more services including groceries and a salad bar. Owner Suzanne Nelson says once that project is complete, she and her husband would like to turn a section into a medical marijuana dispensary, which would require an internal remodel.

“I just think that the fact that I am in a medical community is going to make it that much better you know for patients us for qualifying patients in the future that are looking for that kind of help.” Suzanne Nelson, Suzanne’s Natural Foods

This proposal still needs to be approved by the Joplin City Council. Nelson has until August 8th to submit an online application to become a medical marijuana dispensary. Then she’ll find out in December if she’s been approved by the state.