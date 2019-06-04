News

Sustainability Advisory Committee in Pittsburg needs to fill two vacancies

Posted: Jun 03, 2019

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 07:14 PM CDT

PITTSBURG, Kan. - The City of Pittsburg is looking to fill two vacancies on its Sustainability Advisory Committee.

The committee instructs city commissioners and staff on ways they can be more eco-friendly by recycling, waste reduction, and other energy conservation efforts.

Completed applications must be submitted to the city clerk's office no later than Tuesday, June 25th at 12 pm.

The two new members will serve until December 2020 and will be eligible to serve again if they desire.

