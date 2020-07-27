Suspicious packages from China are coming to KANSAS

KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning against suspicious packages containing seeds.

The Kansas Department o Agriculture says it was notified of several Kansas residents receiving unsolicited packages that contain seeds that appear to be from China.

It says the types of seeds are still unknown but the packages were sent via mail and have been labeled as jewelry with Chinese writing.

The department says unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by residents of several states over the last few days.

The KDA says if you receive this type of package, do not plant the seeds, if they are sealed, don’t open the package.

Instead, contact the department’s plant protection and weed control program at 785-564-6698, by email at kda.ppwc at ks.gov or through the complaint reporting section of the KDA website.