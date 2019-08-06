Suspected Joplin shooter pursued into Kansas, now sits in Cherokee Co. Jail

Paul Phillips, 31, of Joplin was taken into custody with assistance from Galena PD & Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Joplin Police Department update us Tuesday in a story we brought you first. The suspected shooter in a South Connor Ave disturbance late Monday night is in custody in the Cherokee County jail.

According to a media release from JPD, last night shortly after 11:15 PM, “A caller reported that a male was pointing a gun at him. While on the phone with emergency dispatchers he reported that the suspect was in a SUV type of vehicle with Arkansas plate. The caller then reported he’d been shot and disconnected from the line.”

The caller now identified as the victim, Mark Kiefer, 38, of Joplin, MO suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to a Springfield hospital overnight for further treatment from Joplin. Kiefer is currently in stable condition.

Insiders tell us an all agencies alert went out over police radio informing officers to ‘be on the lookout‘ for the suspect vehicle. An officer located the SUV in the area of 4013 S HWY 43. “The officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle and it fled leading officers on a pursuit.”

Paul Phillips, 31 courtesy Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office

“During the pursuit the suspect discarded two pistols from the vehicle as he fled.” The suspect is now identified as Paul Phillips, 31, of Joplin MO. He was taken into custody with the assistance of Galena Police Department and the Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Phillips is under arrest for:

1st Degree Assault

Armed Criminal Action

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Felony Resisting Arrest

CLICK FOR UPDATED STORY: ONE PERSON SHOT, SUSPECTED SHOOTER PURSUED INTO KANSAS CLICK for the updated storyhttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/one-person-shot-police-investigating/CLICK FOR UPDATED STORY: ONE PERSON SHOT, SUSPECTED SHOOTER PURSUED INTO KANSAS Posted by Joplin News First on Monday, August 5, 2019 LIVE! from 1200 bl South Connor late Monday night

“Charges have been submitted to both the Jasper County Prosecutors Office and the Newton County Prosecutors Office,” the media release finally states.

We will continue to update you on this story at Four States Home Page on our Joplin News First tab.