JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday, a man drove his vehicle to the Jasper County Detention Center to visit an inmate only to be arrested himself.

Joshua A. Witt, 34, of Carthage drove to the detention center to visit an inmate. Upon arrival, deputies noticed Witt appeared to be under the effects of alcohol.

Witt was arrested at the Center for Driving While Intoxicated – Prior Offender.