Suspect search continues in 25 year old Anderson cold case

ANDERSON, Mo. – It’s been 25 years since a man was charged with shooting a highway patrol trooper inside his home, still no one arrested.

Trooper Bobby Harper was in the kitchen of his home near Anderson when he was shot.

Investigators quickly identified Timothy Coombs as the suspect. But he left the area before being captured.

A former deputy with the sheriff’s office, Gregg Sweeten, got the call from Harper’s wife and was one of the first on the scene. After Coombs left the area, Sweeten says they think Coombs ended up in another anti-government radical group in North Carolina. But he has a gut feeling about Coombs’ fate.

“He got identified rather quickly, and you know those groups don’t like to bring any attention to themselves, so you know we don’t know if he’s passed away, been killed or exactly what, but we’ve always thought that.” Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Sheriffs Department

There is still a reward for his capture, and if you have any information about his whereabouts, you should call the FBI, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.