Suspect involved in assault on officer wanted by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who they say assaulted deputies last week during a traffic stop.

On Friday, a deputy pulled over Casey Matthews, Senior. When the deputy told him he was under arrest for a felony assault warrant, Matthews resisted, assaulted two deputies and took off.

The Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Matthews with second degree assault and resisting arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 417-358-8177.