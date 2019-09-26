Suspect in Year Old Murder Case Enters Plea

JOPLIN, Mo– Kosaksy Phillip pleads guilty to murder in the second degree in Jasper County Court today.

He plead at his criminal setting that was on the Jasper County Court docket for 2:45 P.M. today.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for November.

Story from August of 2018:

Formal charges are filed in Wedensday’s deadly shooting as autopsy results paint a better picture of how the victim died.

The Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office filed First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action charges against Kosaksy Phillip.

He’s being held in the Joplin City Jail on no bond.

A preliminary autopsy report shows the victim, 33-year-old Diamond J. Bradley of Joplin, was shot four times: once in the chest, once in the hip and twice in the lower leg.

The Joplin Police Department responded to the Economy Inn and Suites near 32nd and Maiden Lane just before noon Wednesday for a shooting.

There they found Bradley suffering from several gunshot wounds, he died at the hospital from his injuries.

Phillip was taken into custody about four hours after the shooting.