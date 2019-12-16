Suspect in Neosho Armed Robbery in Custody

Neosho, Mo.–One man is in police custody following an armed robbery in Neosho on Sunday.

Earlier this afternoon, Neosho deputies were dispatched to the Family Market Grocery Store for an armed robbery in progress.

A male subject entered the store and pointed his hand gun at the cashier demanding everything in the drawer.

The subject escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and checks.

Witnesses say the subject ran about a block south and then got into a black Volkswagen.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was later able to locate the 61-year-old man in Granby.

His identity is being withheld pending formal charges.

The subject is being held at the Newton County Jail for armed robbery of the 1st degree, armed criminal action, and tampering with a motor vehicle of the 1st degree.