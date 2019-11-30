Suspect in homicide investigation found in Lebanon

LEBANON, Mo. (KOLR) — Lebanon Police Department received information from Amarillo Police Department in Texas that a person of interest in their ongoing homicide investigation was at the Days Inn in Lebanon, Missouri on Nov. 29, 2019 at about 9:40 p.m.

Th 29-year-old white male out of Amarillo, Texas shot at officers through his hotel door and then shot himself.

The suspect was taken Mercy-Lebanon Hospital where he was pronounced dead and no officer was injured. It is believed to be an isolated event.