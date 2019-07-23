Suspect in 2017 deputy shooting found not guilty

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A jury has found a suspect accused of shooting a local deputy not guilty of the crime.


A McDonald County jury returned the verdict against 45-year-old E.F. Fitchpatrick Tuesday.

He was accused of shooting Nolan Murray, while the deputy was serving a drug search warrant at a Joplin motel on south Range Line in 2017.

The trial began Monday in McDonald county on a change of venue.

In a separate court hearing, Fitchpatrick pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to the case.

He’ll be sentenced for that charge next month.

