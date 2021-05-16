Suspect goes missing in Shoal Creek

MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who went missing in Shoal Creek.

Authorities say just after midnight Sunday morning troopers tried to pull over a driver for a possible DWI along Coyote Drive near Shoal Creek.

MSHP says they chased the suspect for less than a mile down dirt roads to canary that goes to Filmore Bridge.

Troopers say the suspect drove into shallow water in Shoal Creek — left the vehicle and tried to swim across — but he was carried Downstream in the current.

The MSHP Water Rescue along with two other agencies searched the creek for nearly eight hours Sunday and suspended the search at 1:45pm.

MSHP is now trying to locate the vehicle’s owner.