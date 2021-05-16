Suspect goes missing in Shoal Creek

News

by: Jessica Djukic

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who went missing in Shoal Creek.

Authorities say just after midnight Sunday morning troopers tried to pull over a driver for a possible DWI along Coyote Drive near Shoal Creek.

MSHP says they chased the suspect for less than a mile down dirt roads to canary that goes to Filmore Bridge.

Troopers say the suspect drove into shallow water in Shoal Creek — left the vehicle and tried to swim across — but he was carried Downstream in the current.

The MSHP Water Rescue along with two other agencies searched the creek for nearly eight hours Sunday and suspended the search at 1:45pm.

MSHP is now trying to locate the vehicle’s owner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission