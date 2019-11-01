Suspect found competent to stand trial for 1999 quadruple murder case

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA–A suspect in a nearly 20-year-old cold case in Northeast Oklahoma is found competent to stand trial.

Ronnie Dean Busick is charged with four counts of first degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of arson. The charges are in relation to the deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman, their daughter Ashley, and her friend Lauria Bible back in 1999. The bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman were found in their burnt house.The bodies of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible have yet to be found.

Busick is due back in court on November 19th for a status update and to set dates for trials and hearings.

There were two other suspects in the case, but they have since passed away.