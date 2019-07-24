Suspect drives through corn field in attempt to elude deputies

On Tuesday, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were asked to assist Jasper Police in a vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle was located by deputies in the northwestern part of Jasper County.

The driver of the suspect vehicle made several attempts to elude deputies with erratic driving. The pursuit ended when the driver, Larry Flowers, 36, of Oronogo, drove through a corn field and up on to State Highway 171, striking two vehicles.

Occupants of the two vehicles received only minor injuries.

Flowers was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges for felony resisting arrest.