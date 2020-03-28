Suspect and victim identified in Newton County shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The suspect and victim in a Newton County shooting are identified.
The Newton County Sheriff says 36-year-old Cody Bowman is charged with 1st degree assault, 1st degree burglary and 2 counts of armed criminal action.
He’s being held without bail, for attacking 23-year-old Joseph Ward.
The incident happened just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon at 25384 Norway Road in rural Newton County.
Bowman supposedly broke into the residence and attacked Ward with a machete, injuring him.
Ward fired several shots back at Bowman, striking him twice.
Bowman was treated at a Joplin hospital, and then taken to the Newton County Jail.
Ward was also treated for his injuries.
The motive is still unknown as the investigation continues.