Suspect and victim identified in Newton County shooting

by: Erin Sullivan

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The suspect and victim in a Newton County shooting are identified.

The Newton County Sheriff says 36-year-old Cody Bowman is charged with 1st degree assault, 1st degree burglary and 2 counts of armed criminal action.

He’s being held without bail, for attacking 23-year-old Joseph Ward.

The incident happened just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon at 25384 Norway Road in rural Newton County.

Bowman supposedly broke into the residence and attacked Ward with a machete, injuring him.

Ward fired several shots back at Bowman, striking him twice.

Bowman was treated at a Joplin hospital, and then taken to the Newton County Jail.

Ward was also treated for his injuries.

The motive is still unknown as the investigation continues.

