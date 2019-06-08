Survivors of gun violence share stories at Joplin Wear Orange event

JOPLIN, Mo. - Community members in Joplin wear orange to support victims of gun violence.

Moms Demand Action held The Wear Orange events Saturday at Landreth Park to raise awareness to the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

Visitors enjoyed live music, food trucks, face painting, and listened to gun violence survivors share their stories.

This event is centered around bringing the community together to educate the public about proper gun use.

Louis Morgan, Moms Demand Action spokesperson, says, "[In a] fairly small town like Joplin, it's really nice to have these events that bring people together where people seem to think that we're very divided on this issue in particular, but we're divided in a lot of other ways and Mom's Demand Action is a group that really focuses on diversity."

Moms Demand Action hopes the public will see that the group is not trying to take away the second amendment right, but to highlight the responsibility that gun owners have.

