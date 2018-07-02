Survey says: Taco Bell is America's favorite Mexican restaurant

Kellie Keesee/CNN

(WCMH) - The fast food chain beat Chipotle and Moe's Southwest Grill for the "Brand of the Year" distinction for the first time in the 30-year history of the Harris Poll EquiTrend Study.

Moe's was Brand of the Year in 2016 and 2017 and Chipotle ranked as the No. 1 Mexican brand.

Other choices included Qdoba, Baja Fresh, and Del Taco, according to the Harris Poll.

The study measures the strongest brands in the US based on consumer response. Consumers are asked questions based on three variables: Familiarity, quality, and future consideration.

The 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study is based on a sample of 77,031 U.S. consumers at least 15 years old surveyed online, in English, this year from January 3 to February 15.