(KSN/KODE) — The last holiday to round out 2023 is New Year’s Eve — when many will be clinking glasses and ringing in 2024 with various celebrations. However, for the sober-curious, those in recovery, or those on a journey toward sobriety, festivities can pose unique challenges.

Health and wellness trends, especially around the new year, have encouraged many individuals to reevaluate their relationship with substances for several reasons: Addiction concerns, their mental health, relationships, personal growth, or even financial goals.

It’s essential to be part of a supportive community that respects the resolutions of individuals in our lives who have committed to addiction recovery, a sober lifestyle, or are sober-curious.

Here’s a few practical tips to help you support those in recovery, the sober-curious, and sober loved ones in your life:

Communication & Exit Plans

Talking to your loved one(s) about their journey demonstrates a willingness to help. Actively listening allows them to express their needs or concerns while demonstrating your commitment to supporting their decisions.

Create an exit plan together in case celebratory activities become overwhelming or they act as a trigger to the individual. This can help them feel supported. One example is providing the person with a ride home, if needed. Offering a solution shows you are there in the challenges of navigating a sober lifestyle.

Respect Boundaries

Avoid questioning their choices or pressuring them to partake in activities they’ve declined or expressed they want to avoid. You can offer moral support by not casting judgment on those choices and checking in with them during celebrations.

Consider A Sober-Friendly Atmosphere

If the goal is to ring in the new year with loved ones, consider hosting a celebration that supports everyone. This can include mocktails, no-and-low alcohol options, limiting the presence of alcohol, and planning activities that aren’t related to substance use or alcohol consumption. This can help reduce temptations for your loved ones and ensure a safer environment for everyone.

The Key: Community

Sober lifestyles are best supported in empathetic and understanding communities. Celebrations are about connection and joy. By fostering an environment that respects and acknowledges the choices of those on a sober journey, you contribute to creating lasting, positive memories for all those involved.