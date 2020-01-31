Support for Chiefs Kingdom reaching peak before the Big Game

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Excitement over the NFL Championship is reaching a fevered pitch – with support for the Chiefs Kingdom now on display at home and the office.

What kind of support are we talking about?

There are the typical sweatshirts and jerseys.

But clothing is just one sign of the fan pride in Carthage.

Jeff Pinnell, Carthage Police Department Detective, said, “I grew up watching it with my dad even through the rough, rough years.”

It’s an understatement to say that Pinnell is excited to see the Chiefs in the big game.

“I dedicate way too much of my life to watching the team play.”

And for a few days, he gets to share his excitement on the job.

A temporary tweak to the official dress code means Pinnell can wear Chiefs hats at work.

The football fan options are even wider across town at Mercy Carthage.

Scott Watson, Hospital Administrator, Mercy Hospital Carthage, said, “Our sign is dedicated to the Chiefs, our lights are in red, we’re flying the Chiefs flag under the US flag.”

Inside it’s not hard to spot a fan.

In fact, Watson says it’s both a fun way to look ahead to Sunday’s game – and help patients who may be going through a tough time.

“I’ve walked through the hallways today, saying, ‘Can’t wait til Sunday, right?’ And they’ll stop and they’ll talk about the Chiefs games. So even if it takes just a few minutes of time to, to get away from whatever stress they may be going through, it’s all been worth it.”

Chiefs gear is preferred – or you can try supporting the other team.

“You can come to the facility dressed in your 49er gear, you’ll be required to stay in your car – in the parking lot. But you’re welcome to wear it.”

Mercy Carthage will even host a community tailgate at the hospital Friday.

They say just come out wearing your red and gold and enjoy the party.