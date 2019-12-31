Support ending soon for Windows 7

JOPLIN, Mo. — For many of us, it’s been the engine that keeps our computers moving for the last decade.

But time is finally up for the windows 7 operating system.

John Motazedi, SNC2 Tech Group, said, “Windows 7 – it’s been a staple of your computer environment for 10 years.”

But that era is coming to an end.

Microsoft is pulling the plug on support for Windows 7 on January 14th.

The operating system will still run, but at a price.

“What happens is Microsoft will no longer provide any security updates or patches. What does that mean ultimately to you? Ultimately it means you won’t be able to get any of the security protection that you’re provided by by Microsoft and other software vendors.”

Putting you at risk.

“The bad guys know this is coming up they’ve been planning for this day and they’re planning on taking full advantage of that.”

Computers just a few years old likely have a newer OS.

But if you’re not sure, you should check.

“There’s some system settings in your desktop under your control panel that you may want to check to see which version of Windows you’re running.”

Computers with Windows 7 have two options.

You can buy a new computer or try to upgrade your operating system.

“You can try to upgrade your old machine, see if you can do that. The million dollar question is your old machine going to be able to handle running Windows 10? It might.”

Or might not.

Something you’ll want to figure out before the 14th.