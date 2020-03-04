Super Tuesday wraps up

FOUR STATE AREA — Voters in 14 states headed to the polls this Super Tuesday to decide who they want to see in the White House.

Voters in Arkansas and Oklahoma both participated in today’s Super Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner in both Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Arkansas had 31 delegates up for grabs, while Oklahoma had 37.

On the Republican ticket, President Donald Trump was declared the winner in both Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Arkansas had 40 delegates available and Oklahoma had 43.

As of 11:10 p.m. preliminary reports have Senator Sanders winning California which has 415 available delegates.

The count is currently Biden with 361 delegates while Sanders has 281.