Sunshine Lamp Trolley service is suspended; MAPS buses still running

JOPLIN, Mo. — During the public health emergency, Joplin is reviewing public transportation options for their citizens as they relate to the focus on social distancing recommendations.

The Sunshine Lamp Trolley service has been canceled until Monday, April 6th, 2020.

Joplin’s Metro Area Public Transit System (MAPS) transportation bus will continue to provide curb-to-curb service for individuals.

This service operates on a pre-scheduled basis to residents of the greater Joplin metropolitan area. Residents schedule rides to pick them up from and take them to any destination within the MAPS operating boundaries.

Robert Lolley, Public Transportation Coordinator, noted that the City of Joplin has declared a state of emergency and residents are encouraged to stay home if possible, but also recognizes there are still transportation needs within the community.

“We understand citizens may need to go to medical appointments, their employer, or a grocery store,” he said. “MAPS can help serve these needs, while still providing the social distancing that is recommended during this time.”

Residents should call the MAPS office at 417-626-8607 between 8 A.M. and 5 P.M., Monday through Friday to schedule a MAPS ride. The MAPS building will remain closed to the public until April 6th, 2020.

This suspension will be reevaluated near the end of the period to determine if it’s still warranted.

Citizens can be reassured that Joplin’s public health officials and other staff are monitoring the situation and will keep them informed with local updates as warranted.

For more information about COVID-19, visit our website: https://www.joplinmo.org/1056/COVID-19 or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/ .