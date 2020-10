JOPLIN, Mo. — The Sunshine Lamp Trolley System is adding a new stop in an effort to get mental health patients the help they need.

In many cases, people dealing with mental illnesses or even addiction need public transportation.

This new trolley stop will be at Ozark Center Hope Spring.

Staff and patients both went to the City Council meeting to advocate for the stop.

Ozark Center Hope Spring is happy with the new stop–they say it shows Joplin city leaders are serious about mental health.