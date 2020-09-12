Sunflower Festival takes place at the Country Roads Family Fun Farm

STOTTS CITY, Mo. — Country Roads Family Fun Farm is celebrating the end of summer and welcoming fall with their fun filled festival.

The Sunflower Festival is a four week long celebration from August to mid-September.

They have thousands of sunflowers in their fields with a variety of colors such as red, orange, and yellow.

There is a hayride down to the fields as well as a pathway set up to walk down to the sunflowers.

People attending the event are able to pick sunflowers and take them home for one dollar each.

This festival is not only filled with family fun, but it is educational as well.

Holly Wright, Owner of Country Roads Family Fun Farm, says, “It’s very educational. We try and teach our guests about the life cycle of the sunflower and about the roles that the pollinators, honey bees, butterflies, and the ladybugs play in the ecosystem of our fields. Also, there’s a lot of fun for the family to do together. We have extensive indoor and outdoor play areas as well as the sunflowers. So, there’s plenty for families to do together.”

There are many more fall events coming up at the Country Roads Family Fun Farm such as a corn maze and pumpkin patch.

