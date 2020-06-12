Summer Virtual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Announced

The following is a release from the Cherokee County Economic Development Director’s Office:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Cherokee County Economic Development is excited to announce the first ever Cherokee County Summer Virtual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. This entrepreneurship competition is open to elementary, middle, and high school students who are Cherokee County residents and/or attend the Baxter Springs, Columbus, Galena, Riverton, or Southeast School Districts.

To enter, students will create a 3 to 5 minute video presenting their business or business idea. Entries will be accepted from June 15th to July 13th. Judging will take place the following week, and winners will be announced on July 22nd. Prizes will be awarded in three divisions: Elementary, Middle School, and High School. Each division will have a First Prize of $300, Second Prize of $200, Third Prize of $100, and Fourth Prize of $50.

“We know there are lots of young entrepreneurs in the county as we see them at local farmers’ markets, mowing lawns, and elsewhere, and we’re certain there are other students with business ideas they’d like to implement,” said Economic Development Director Janet Miller. “We hope this competition will help showcase these talented students and provide a financial boost to those named prize winners.”

To enter or for more information, visit https://beta.goventuredash.com/competitions/14 or call Janet Miller at 620-762-0717