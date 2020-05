MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Summer time means a busy time for the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

Memorial Day Weekend they responded to 225 calls for service including river rescues, domestic issues, traffic incidents, trespassing and more.

A total of 21 water rescues and one drowning happened on Saturday.

On Wednesday of this week they arrested 8 felony offenders in only an 8 hour period of time.

The Sheriff says they were assisted by several other agencies in their efforts.