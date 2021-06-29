Summer school in Sarcoxie is just about to start their second summer session

SARCOXIE, MO – Summer school is wrapping up for most students in the four states, but it’s just halfway through the calendar in Sarcoxie.

The Bears will end the first summer session this Friday.

But a second session starts next week, giving students a chance for a few more weeks of learning and field trips.

School leaders say the extended calendar is a big benefit for students and parents.

“It’s a great place, a great resource for again the parents. They’ve got a place they can send the kids – it’s free, they know they’re safe. They’re learning, they’re having fun.” Says Dusty Feather, Sarcoxie Principal.

Sarcoxie’s second session starts on Tuesday, July 6th and runs through Friday, July 23rd.