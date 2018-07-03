Summer Road Trip Safety

Of course, millions of Americans hit the road in the summer months - often taking that long distance vacation while the kids are out of school.

But the experts say those same months are the worst for tire blowouts, something you can help prevent. There are a few factors to worry about, starting with the summer heat. A hot road can take a toll on the tire - and cause issues with air pressure.

"Almost all manufacturers have this place card here - this one says 33 psi,” says Matthew Bockenfeld.

Too high or too low can lead to problems with wear patterns. Potholes can also cause issues, throwing alignment off.

"Probably about every six months should have the alignment checked on your vehicle; it could save you a lot of money down the road as far as tires,” says Matthew Bockenfeld.

Not correcting the problem can lead to an even bigger fix. If the alignment is out of whack, that can move up the need to replace tires - which can be pretty pricey for some models.

"Some upward of 600 - 700 bucks each and if the alignments out it could prematurely wear those tires out a 50 - 60 dollar alignment is worth the investment,” says Bockenfeld.

And then there's your tire tread. The US Tire Manufacturer's Association says one out of three drivers can't tell if their tires are bald.

"You can use a penny and see if Lincoln's head is exposed. And if it's not exposed, the top of his head then it's still good. The best way to check it is with a tread depth gauge,” says Bockenfeld.

It's not a bad idea to check your air pressure each time you get gas - or at least once a month. And some tires can be rotated which can help relieve wear patterns over time.