Summer Reading Program at Joplin Public Library to begin next week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even the covid-19 pandemic can’t stop the annual Summer Reading Program at the Joplin Public Library.

The program for kids, teens and adults begins next Tuesday, even though the library still isn’t open yet.

Children’s Librarian Christina Matekel says people can sign up for the program and even check out books and pick them up curbside, read them online, or wait until the building is fully open to check them out.

Christina Matekel, Children’s Librarian, said, “I think it’s very important right now I mean, speaking on behalf of little kids, they always thrive in routine but I think right now especially we need routine, we need stability.”

For more information on the program visit the library’s website. https://www.joplinpubliclibrary.org/