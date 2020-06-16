Summer months among most dangerous time in the lives of teen drivers

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Summer months are among the most dangerous time in the lives of teen drivers.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, there’s a 21% increase in teen traffic fatalities over the Summer.

Statistics in the show-me state don’t indicate that much of a hike during that time frame.

But there is one thing more young drivers should do that many of them aren’t.

Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, Mo. Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, said, “Teenagers are less likely to wear their seat belts than adults statistically when we do our studies and you know you combine the fact that you’re a young, inexperienced, driver, maybe you’re driving a little too fast and then you decide not to wear that seat belt, that can be a deadly combination.”

Sargent Lueckenhoff says another thing teens in Missouri should do less of is distracted driving.

He says not paying enough attention to the road is the leading cause of accidents in the state.