PITTSBURG - Students from South Korea are helping a southeast Kansas business tackle a problem.

Ten students are spending four weeks on the campus of Pittsburg State University, as a part of a summer internship program. This week, they are helping Pitsco with a packaging issue. PSU staff say the idea is to give the kids a chance to see how an American style internship works during the summer. They say the program benefits everyone, including the businesses.

"We've had a lot of companies that have looked into the students that we've had working here, some of them out of the Kansas City region have even looked at being able to develop partnerships with some of our schools in South Korea or are looking at working with companies that they can expand into there as well," says PSU associate professor Norman Phillip.

Plans are already in the works to give the students a chance to work on problems for companies in Wichita and Pittsburg over the next three weeks of the program.