Summer heat can be deadly; important tips during heat waves

JOPLIN, Mo. – 100 plus degrees may sound pretty uncomfortable, but the summer heat can also be downright deadly.

Last year, 19 people passed away in heat-related deaths. And we are in that time of year when you’ve got to take the temperature seriously.

It could start with a simple sunburn or dehydration. Even those can be severe. But the impact to your health is even more significant with heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can include profuse sweating, vomiting, a headache, seizures or a coma. Construction worker Antonio Centeno says he started taking extra precaution weeks ago.

“About 80 – 90 degrees but I mean we’re kind of used to it so as long as we drink plenty of water I mean the heat doesn’t affect us.” Antonio Centeno, Construction Worker

Prevention is the key to staying healthy in the heat. That includes drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and dressing appropriately for the hot weather. It’s also a good idea to avoid caffeine or alcohol, both of which can speed up dehydration.

Important tips to remember during heat waves include: