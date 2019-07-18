Summer heat can be deadly; important tips during heat waves

JOPLIN, Mo. – 100 plus degrees may sound pretty uncomfortable, but the summer heat can also be downright deadly.
Last year, 19 people passed away in heat-related deaths. And we are in that time of year when you’ve got to take the temperature seriously.
It could start with a simple sunburn or dehydration. Even those can be severe. But the impact to your health is even more significant with heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can include profuse sweating, vomiting, a headache, seizures or a coma. Construction worker Antonio Centeno says he started taking extra precaution weeks ago.
“About 80 – 90 degrees but I mean we’re kind of used to it so as long as we drink plenty of water I mean the heat doesn’t affect us.”Antonio Centeno, Construction Worker
Prevention is the key to staying healthy in the heat. That includes drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and dressing appropriately for the hot weather. It’s also a good idea to avoid caffeine or alcohol, both of which can speed up dehydration.
Important tips to remember during heat waves include:
- Slow down: reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Children, seniors and anyone with health problems should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.
- Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
- Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don’t leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.
- Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty. If you on a fluid restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.
- Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.
- Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.
- Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.
- Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to dissipate heat.
- Take a cool bath or shower.
- Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.
- Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat. Each year, dozens of children and untold numbers of pets left in parked vehicles die from hyperthermia. Keep your children, disabled adults, and pets safe during tumultuous heat waves.
- Don’t leave valuable electronic equipment, such as cell phones and GPS units, sitting in hot cars.
- Make sure rooms are well vented if you are using volatile chemicals.