Summer construction projects at Webb City Schools

WEBB CITY, Mo. —

It’s a busy summer for construction crews working on Webb City Schools.

They’re replacing the roof at eight school buildings, fixing damage from a hail storm in 2017. Work is already underway, but will likely last into the fall due to the extensive list of projects. And the construction isn’t limited to roof work.

“We’re also going to be replacing lights at the football and baseball stadiums because they were damaged through the hail as well. We could also do some repairs down on the baseball field on the dugouts and the concession area.” Dr. Kevin Cooper, Webb City Assistant Superintendent

It’s estimated the 2017 storm caused about $4 million in damage to the school district. Much of the cost will be covered by insurance.