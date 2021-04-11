Summer camp at MSSU accepting registrations now

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University is accepting pre-registrations for their Summer Children’s Lifetime Sports Academy.

The camp will be held on the MSSU Campus from 12:30-5:00 P.M. each day on June 7-10.

Any child between the ages of 7-12 are invited to attend.

A $100 fee per child covers all four days of activities, plus an academy t-shirt.

Pre-registration ends on April 28, or when all spots have been filled.

There will be no registration at the door on the first day of camp.

For more information on the camp and to register,