Sulphur Springs family loses home in fire

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — A family of five lost nearly everything they own after a fire destroyed their home in Sulphur Springs late Saturday.

Joe Manion, Jessica Wilson, their three kids, and dog returned home from the park on Saturday to discover their home at 401 Highway 59 in Sulphur Springs ablaze.

Officials with the Sulphur Springs Fire Department and other responding agencies were able to quell the fire for a short time, but it reportedly reignited overnight, possibly due to wind, eventually causing the home to be a complete loss.

Photo: Diana Fritts

Only the family’s pet cat was home at the time of the fire. Manion found him covered in soot the next the morning — but alive, with burn marks on his paws.

Manion said the family is coping as well as it can given the circumstances.

“The Red Cross has helped us get a hotel room in the short term. Anything longer than that, we’re just taking one day at a time,” said Manion. “We’ll have to pool together what resources we can and try to start over.”

Manion said there’s already been significant outreach from the community, with the Haven House and Diana’s Retail and Thrift in Sulphur Springs organizing some recovery efforts.

“We only ended up with the clothes on our backs,” Manion said.

Photo: Diana Fritts

The cause of Saturday’s fire is not known at this time.